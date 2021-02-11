Lorain man upset after car crashes into his home for fourth time

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — A Lorain man says he was upset when a car crashed into his home last night, but he wasn’t surprised because this is the fourth time it has happened.

“My neighbor called me, told me I needed to hurry up and get home, my house got hit again. I said ‘you’ve got to be kidding,’” said 63-year-old Ken Daughney.

Lorain police say after the speeding car crashed into the front porch of Daughney’s home in the 200 block of West 17th Street, the man behind the wheel bailed out of the car and ran.

Daughney says in the three previous crashes, drivers lost control while speeding down Reid Avenue, which comes to a dead-end in front of his house.

He says his 81-year-old mother was in the living room watching tv when the car slammed into the porch and shook the house to its foundation.

“She said she thought it was a tornado. That’s how hard it got hit, you know and she said it scared her to where she almost had a heart attack,” he said.

A neighbor saw the suspect running from the scene, and followed him, which enabled a Lorain police officer to arrest 24-year-old Joshua Flynn of Cuyahoga Falls for crashing into the home, leaving the scene, and driving under the influence of alcohol, and there was more.

Officer Brian Andreas told Fox 8, “It was nice to catch him and hold this guy accountable for what happened because I learned later this vehicle had just been reported stolen, so he was actually driving a stolen car.”

Ken Daughney says over the years, he has asked various city departments to put up barriers in front of his home, but the best he could get was a small yellow warning sign.

“They’ve been giving me the runaround, they say ‘well I’ll call you, I’ll call you,’ and I never get any calls back,” he said.

Fox 8 contacted Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley and he said he was unaware of the problem until Thursday morning.

Mayor Bradley says he is asking his department heads to look for a solution that will give Ken Daughney and his family some peace of mind.

“For safety, you know because the house has been hit four times and you know something has to be done,” said Daughney.