LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain Police Department is searching for the person who shot a man to death in front of a home on New Year’s Eve.

According to Lorain police, officers responded to 2344 Reeves Ave. around 10 p.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022, on a report of shots fired.

Officers found Michael Evans III, 24, of Lorain, in front of the home with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries, police say.

Police are asking for tips in the case. Detective Chris Colon is leading the investigation. Anyone with tips can call him at (440)204-2105.