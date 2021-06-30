Lorain man charged after police say he shot, killed dog

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — A man is facing several charges after Lorain police said he shot and killed his dog.

According to a police report, on June 26, officers were called to E. 36th St. for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they said Philip Laury told them he shot his pit bull when the animal attacked his girlfriend.

Laury’s girlfriend told police before Laury got home, she broke up a fight between two pit bulls. She said that’s when she received several lacerations to her hands. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Courtesy: Lorain County Sheriff’s Office

The report stated that Laury told police when he saw his girlfriend’s injuries, “he shot the dog multiple times outside, killing it.” He reportedly told the officer he “emptied the gun” on the pit bull.

Lorain police said the officer smelled alcohol on Laury. The police report stated Laury then admitted to the officer he drank five beers before shooting the dog.

Laury was taken to jail and charged with cruelty to animals, using weapons while intoxicated, and discharging firearms. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.