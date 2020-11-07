Lorain man and woman charged with sexual exploitation of children

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging a woman from Lorain with sexual exploitation of children.

According to the Department of Justice, Rosalina Dragga, 31, is accused of working with Charles Nakoff, 32, to produce images of child pornography.

Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) started investigating the pair back in April. A search warrant was then executed at their home in June where three cellphones and three computers were seized, court documents state.

“An onsite forensic preview of Nakoff’s cell phone resulted in the discovery of alleged child exploitation images and videos involving various underage victims. Nakoff was arrested and taken into federal custody.”

Investigators said Dragga also allegedly appeared in some of the videos involving minors.

“According to the Complaint, Dragga informed investigators that she cooperated with Nakoff in the production of these images. Dragga was arrested on October 14, 2020.”

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: