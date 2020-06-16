Lorain libraries prepare to reopen; here’s what’s new

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain Public Library System will reopen its six branch locations Monday, June 22.

They’ve been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There are new hours.

Temporary hours will be 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday; with Noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Saturday reserved for seniors and immune-compromised.

Guests and staff will be required to wear a mask.

“We feel the added safety that a mask could provide is the right thing to do for our staff and members of our communities. We know that some people prefer to not wear a mask, that they question their effectiveness and will find this objectionable, but under the current circumstances, we are choosing to err on the side of caution,” said Jennifer Black, Director of Marketing and Public Relations.

The libraries have also established contactless pickup inside each branch.

Also, the books and other items you check out will go in quarantine.

“We are quarantining all returned materials for 72 hours, we are asking that when a patron takes an item off a shelf and decides to not check it out, that they place it on a designated cart rather than re-shelve it, we have removed the toys from the children’s areas, we are providing hand sanitizer stations, etc,” says Black.

Public computers have been rearranged to allow for social distancing.

The library has added sanitation sleeves.

