Lorain issues precautionary boil advisory following water main break

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — The City of Lorain Department of Utilities has issued a precautionary boil water advisory following a water main break.

The break took place at about 8 a.m. this morning around the Fulton Tower at East 36th Street and Fulton Avenue. Now, the city is asking that those residents in the area of East 28th Street (south to the city limits) and the East 28th and East 36th railroad tracks (eastward) to boil their water for three minutes before using.

People can also use bottled water as an alternative.

The city is taking samples of the water now to check for quality water. The advisory is set to last for at least 24 hours, and the city will notify the public when it is lifted.

Those with questions should call the city’s water department at (440) 204-2285.

