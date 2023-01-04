LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain High School has lifted its Level 2 Lockdown after an altercation involving a knife took place late Wednesday morning.

“A Level 2 Lockdown means all students and staff are to remain inside their classrooms and offices with doors locked, and no one is allowed in the hallways,” the school district said in a Facebook post around 12:20 p.m.

The school said the move was cautionary, also allowing authorities to assess the situation. The lockdown lasted about an hour and the school day has resumed as usual.

Lorain police said the two students involved in the incident were treated for their injuries on scene, then taken to a hospital and that “all injured parties are in stable or better condition.”

A small knife was also found at the scene and police said one male student is currently in custody.

An investigation is underway.

“All students found to be involved will face discipline in accordance with district policy and past practices,” the school district said in a statement.