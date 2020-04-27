Lorain High School prom canceled, graduation rescheduled

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain City Schools on Monday announced the cancellation of prom and the rescheduling of graduation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to an email sent to students and parents, the decision was made due to the stay-at-home order prohibiting large gatherings.

Last week, the State of Ohio recommended all high school graduation ceremonies be held virtually. The Department released a statement to school districts asking them to honor students in a way that doesn’t pose health risks, noting schools should continue to recognize the importance of restrictions on mass gatherings and events should abide by Ohio’s stay-at-home order.

As a result, Lorain City Schools said prom will not be held.

“While we are disappointed to not be able to provide our seniors with a prom as they deserve, the ongoing state of the COVID-19 virus in Ohio and across the nation makes this necessary. Safeguarding the health and well-being of our students, staff and the larger community is the priority.”

Also, high school graduation, which was scheduled for May 19, will be rescheduled for a later date.

“Students and families should anticipate that graduation will look quite different given current physical distancing order.” The district said details will be shared as soon as they are determined.

Students will still receive their caps and gowns via a drive-thru on May 18 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

