Lorain firefighters surprise three-year-old boy who just beat cancer with fire truck of his own

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain firefighters helped a three-year-old boy celebrate beating cancer after a ten month stay in the hospital.

According to the local union’s Facebook post, Cameron Peete was greeted by firefighters during a car parade as he returned back home Saturday.

As you can see from the photos below, he was extremely excited to see everyone.

The firefighters also surprised him with a power wheels fire truck since he loves fire trucks.

Courtesy of Lorain Fire Department’s Facebook page

Courtesy of Lorain Fire Department’s Facebook page

Courtesy of Lorain Fire Department’s Facebook page

Courtesy of Lorain Fire Department’s Facebook page

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: