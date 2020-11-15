LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain firefighters helped a three-year-old boy celebrate beating cancer after a ten month stay in the hospital.
According to the local union’s Facebook post, Cameron Peete was greeted by firefighters during a car parade as he returned back home Saturday.
As you can see from the photos below, he was extremely excited to see everyone.
The firefighters also surprised him with a power wheels fire truck since he loves fire trucks.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Jack’s Deli and Restaurant closing temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Trump tweets ‘I concede nothing. We will win’
- Uhrichsville police issue warning after thumb tacks found on slide at park
- Lorain firefighters surprise three-year-old boy who just beat cancer with fire truck of his own
- Windy weather causing power outages across Northeast Ohio