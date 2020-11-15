Lorain firefighters surprise three-year-old boy who just beat cancer with fire truck of his own

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain firefighters helped a three-year-old boy celebrate beating cancer after a ten month stay in the hospital.

According to the local union’s Facebook post, Cameron Peete was greeted by firefighters during a car parade as he returned back home Saturday.

The firefighters also surprised him with a power wheels fire truck since he loves fire trucks.

