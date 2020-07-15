Lorain family thanks Life Flight for saving woman, unborn son

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– A local woman is crediting Life Flight for saving her life, twice.

It was a tender reunion Tuesday as the Kelly family, of Lorain, got to see the nurse who was on board the Metro Life Flight helicopter that saved her life, as well as the life of her baby, several months ago.

“I want to cry because when I saw him last, I didn’t know where I was going to end up,” said Natalie Kelly, mother.

“It’s such a blessing to see this full circle. You recovered and are doing well, and the baby was healthy,” said Jeremy Bond, flight nurse specialist.

Kelly, 26, said she started getting sick around Christmas. Then on Jan. 2, she went to the emergency room in Amherst, where doctors discovered she had pneumonia in both lungs and sepsis. She was also 13 weeks pregnant.

“That’s when she went into a coughing fit and her pneumonia was getting worse. Life Flight was called because they were concerned she was going to rapidly deteriorate,” said Brett, husband.

“I just basically tried to calm her down, she just couldn’t catch her breath,” Bond said.

Natalie was flown to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, where she spent 18 days in the hospital. Later, she revealed this was not her first ride on Metro Life Flight.

“When I was born, I went into respiratory failure and I got life-flighted from St. Joseph’s Hospital to Rainbow and Babies. I was there for two weeks,” said Natalie.

Since January, Natalie has made a full recovery.

On June 26, the couple welcomed little Henry into the world.

“It’s so amazing to see that some of our stories have good outcomes,” Bond said.

