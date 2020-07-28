Lorain Fair scales back to Junior Fair

WELLINGTON (WJW)- The Lorain County Fair has decided to have a much smaller event this year.

Board officials posted on their Facebook page Monday night that they will have a Junior Fair only and will be in touch with vendors and others about refunds.

Last Friday, Fair Board President Kim Meyers held a news conference laying out the changes that were made in hopes of having a fair under the recommendations from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and the Centers for Disease Control.

Meyers said the fair reduced the number of people permitted in the grandstand from 6,000 to 2,500. It also cut the campground capacity by 30 percent. All vendors, except those working on the grill, were told to wear masks and gloves. They were also eliminating communal condiments at food stands and providing hand sanitizer throughout.

“It is worth it? Is the fair worth it? We think for the 4H kids and their families it is,” Meyers said during the news conference.

Meyers said the fair board was blindsided by a letter from Wellington Village Mayor Hans Schneider calling on the event to be canceled. The Lorain County commissioners also asked the fair board to cancel.



Just three days later, the decision was made Monday night after a fair board meeting to only have a junior fair this year.

