LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — A Friday drug bust in the city turned up more than $300,000 in suspected narcotics, along with several guns and thousands in cash.

The Lorain County SWAT Team served a search warrant at the West 18th Street home, based on a tip to the county’s drug task force about “a large amount” of various drugs there.

Inside, officers found drugs with a “conservative” value of more than $300,000, guns and cash:

5,000 grams of suspected cocaine

2,000 grams of suspected fentanyl

7 pounds of suspected marijuana

9.4 pounds of suspected marijuana edibles

More than 1,163 grams of suspected Percocet opioid pills

Four handguns and a shotgun

More than $13,300

One person was detained at the home, but was later released and “has not been charged at this time,” police said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case or drug trafficking in Lorain County is urged to call the task force at 440-284-0615 and speak with Maj. Don Barker.