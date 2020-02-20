Lorain detectives search for suspect in gas station robbery

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain Police Department is looking for a robbery suspect.

They released surveillance video of the crime.

It happened Sunday around 1 a.m. at Fuel 57. It’s a gas station in the 3100 block of Grove Ave.

The suspect has his face covered, but he’s wearing clothing with a lot of detail.

He’s wearing a gray and black camo jacket with a gold pin and a red and green scarf.

Police believe the suspect is about 5’7″.

You can see the suspect dash up to the store on foot in the video.

He then grabs the clerk and forces her behind the register.

He also left on foot.

If you can help, call (440)204-2105.