Lorain County student trying to impress classmate brings loaded gun to school: Sheriff

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)- A 14-year-old Lorain County girl has been charged with possession of a deadly weapon in a school safety zone after an incident earlier this week.

Deputies with the Lorain County Sheriff’s office were sent to Pathways to Success Educational Service Center in Pittsfield Township just after 10 a.m. Thursday after a teacher discovered a loaded handgun in the teen’s purse.

School administrators told authorities the day before the gun was discovered, the teen and two teachers were talking about money, guns, and other topics. During the conversation she mentioned to them she owed a classmate money over a bet, but instead of cash, the classmate wanted her to pay with a handgun.

The 14-year-old girl was told by the teacher that was a bad idea and brought up the dangers and consequences of giving someone a gun.

The next morning, a staff member noticed the girl avoided being checked before entering the school and reported it to the director. That is when they went to her classroom and discovered the gun.

Authorities say the student admitted she brought the gun to school to impress the male classmate.

She was sent to the Lorain County Detention Home while she awaits her court hearing on the felony charge. The incident remains under investigation.