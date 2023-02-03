GRAFTON, Ohio (WJW) – A Midview High School student was arrested after investigators say she threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot another student.

The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office first learned about the threat Thursday night after a parent said her 14-year-old heard rumors of someone planning to bring a gun to school on Friday.

Sheriff’s deputies say a student reported overhearing two students talking about a school shooting and “would you kill someone and how.”

According to reports, one of the girls mentioned having a knife. A student reported it to a teacher and the incident was resolved by school personnel. The school was not told about the shooting threat, deputies say.

Deputies say the student who was speaking to the girl with the knife allegedly threatened to bring a gun to school and shoot another student.

That student, a 15-year-old, was arrested and taken to the Lorain County Detention Home. Investigators say she was referred to the detention home with recommended charges of terroristic threats and aggravated menacing.