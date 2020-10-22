Lorain County Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of retired K-9

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW)– The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the passing of retired K-9 Brix.
His former partner and handler Deputy Adam Trifiletti made the difficult to decision to have the 13-year-old dog put down on Wednesday.
Brix served the sheriff’s office from January 2012 to August 2018. After retirement, he spent his days as a loyal member of the Trifiletti family.
“Our condolences go out to Deputy Trifiletti and his family as we understand the magnitude of their loss,” the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Thursday.
