Lorain County Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of retired K-9

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW)– The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the passing of retired K-9 Brix.

His former partner and handler Deputy Adam Trifiletti made the difficult to decision to have the 13-year-old dog put down on Wednesday.

Brix served the sheriff’s office from January 2012 to August 2018. After retirement, he spent his days as a loyal member of the Trifiletti family.

(Photo courtesy: Lorain County Sheriff’s Office)

“Our condolences go out to Deputy Trifiletti and his family as we understand the magnitude of their loss,” the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Thursday.

