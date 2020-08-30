Lorain County Sheriff’s Office issues notice about unsolicited seeds being sent in the mail

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is notifying residents about unsolicited seeds being sent in the mail from foreign countries.

According to a press release, a resident recently dropped off a packet of seeds to the sheriff’s office that they had received in the mail. The sheriff’s office then consulted with the United States Department of Agriculture about proper disposal and was provided the following information.

“USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is aware that people across the country have received suspicious, unsolicited packages of seed that appear to be coming from China. We are working closely with the Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection, other federal agencies, and State departments of agriculture to investigate the situation.”

Officials noted there’s concern that if the seeds are planted, they could introduce damaging pests or diseases to U.S. agriculture. The USDA is collecting and testing as many seeds as possible.

Residents in multiple counties here in Northeast Ohio have reported receiving them.

Those with unsolicited seeds should submit an online report and then mail them to the nearest USDA office in their state.

Ohio residents can send their seeds to:

USDA APHIS PPQ

8995 East Main Street

Reynoldsburg, OH 43068

