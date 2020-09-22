Lorain County Sheriff’s Office investigating after wife, husband found dead

PENFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man and woman were found dead.
According to a release, on Monday, Sept. 21, authorities were dispatched to a home in Penfield Township after a man called to report he couldn’t reach his sister. The man told the sheriff’s office the woman lived at the home with her husband.
The sheriff’s office said deputies located the woman inside the home deceased from “an apparent gunshot.”
The husband was found deceased from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot” inside one of the barns on the property.
Their identities are not being released at this time.
Read more on FOX8.com:
- ‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000
- Debate history: A look at the road to the White House through Cleveland
- Costco brings back wine advent calendars for $99.99
- Homemade Potpourri for Your Home
- Clambake Season