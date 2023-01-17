LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scammer impersonating a sheriff’s deputy.

According to the sheriff’s office, the scammer is calling county residents claiming to be Deputy Stewart and asking for money to settle a bond or warrant.

The sheriff’s office said its 911 dispatch center has been bombarded recently with calls about this scam.

“Please do not send any money or gift cards,” the office said in a Facebook post. “We do not call and ask for warrants or bonds to be settled over the phone.”