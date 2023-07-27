*Above video is a story about a man who was recently killed in W. 117th crash*

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities in Lorain County are investigating two deadly crashes in a 12 hour period.

The first deadly crash involved a motorcyclist Wednesday afternoon in Sheffield Township according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Elyria police were then called to a second and separate single vehicle crash just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

Police said “Tragically it was determined upon arrival that the driver of the vehicle had sustained fatal injuries.”

The Thursday morning crash in Elyria happened on West River Road near David Drive police said.

That vehicle traveled off the east side of the road and struck a utility police resulting in a power outage to the immediate area. Elyria police said there were no other passengers in the vehicle.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time and additional details will be released at a “later time” according to police.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.