Lorain County man sentenced to prison after recording juveniles in bathroom

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A man was sentenced to prison time Wednesday after being accused of recording a woman and teens in the bathroom of his home, the Lorain County Common Pleas Court confirmed.

On two charges, 30-year-old Paul Churchill was reportedly sentenced to 18 months in prison, and for five other charges was granted community control, which begins after his time behind bars.

At the beginning of the year, the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office said they began investigating Churchill when a 19-year-old woman reported he had a hidden camera device in the bathroom of his Henrietta Township house. Detectives searched the device and found a large number of files, some involving juveniles.

He reportedly also recorded another female victim in the home of a friend, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

Churchill was indicted on charges of voyeurism, pandering obscenity involving a minor and and using a minor in nudity-oriented material.