Lorain County man offering $10K reward for return of missing Pomeranian

BROWNHELM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A local dog owner is offering a $10,000 reward for the return of his missing Pomeranian.

According to the owner, Pipsie went missing on January 27 after being let outside.

Pipsie, along with two other Pomeranians, are often let outside to roam the family’s property, located on Vermilion Road. The owner says they always come back home. However, that night Pipsie did not.

Pipsie is just 17-months-old and weighs 15 pounds. She has an ID tag on her collar and has been microchipped.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact her owner at (305) 304-9648.