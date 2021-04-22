Lorain County man given two-year prison sentence for charges of abduction, assault of realtor in North Ridgeville

** The video, above, is a past report on this case **

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A Lorain County man who is one of the two men charged with abduction and assault of a realtor in North Ridgeville was sentenced on Tuesday to two years in prison.

Michael Evans, 38, of Henrietta Township pleaded guilty to felony abduction and misdemeanor assault in Lorain County Common Pleas Court.

North Ridgeville investigators say in August 2020, a realtor was showing a home on Homecrest Drive when Evans and David Helton, 46, of Vermilion drove up and attempted to pull her in their vehicle.

The victim was able to break free from the men, got inside her own car and locked the doors, police said.

Helton, who is also charged with felony abduction and misdemeanor assault, is set for a pre-trial hearing on June 9.

