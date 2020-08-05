Lorain County leaders announce efforts to keep UH Elyria birthing center open

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW)– Lorain County leaders are asking University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center to keep its family birthing center open.

Elyria Mayor Frank Whitfield, Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley, Sheffield Village Mayor John Hunter and UH Elyria chief OB/GYN Dr. Rima Bachuwa urged the hospital system to maintain the birth center during an event Wednesday afternoon.

Whitfield said this is the last non-Catholic birthing center in Lorain County. The next closet one is Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital, according to Bachuwa.

Morgan Waccholz, of Amherst, started a petition on Change.org in her fight to keep the facility operating. It has more than 4,000 signatures.

“It’s small and it feels like a family. They really helped me, like life and death helped me, and it made a huge difference in my second delivery,” Waccholz said.

