LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Lorain County health officials are reporting a recent spike in opioid overdoses in the county.

According to Lorain County Public Health, there was an unusually high rate of opioid-overdose-related emergency visits on May 14. It was the third anomaly in three weeks compared to five total anomalies from May 2021 to present.

“If you are using drugs that are not from a pharmacy, do not use alone, and have Narcan with you,” said health commissioner Mark Adams.

Health officials warn that any street drugs or any drugs that aren’t prescribed could contain fentanyl, which is a dangerous synthetic opioid that you can’t see, smell or taste.

LCPH wants to remind the community of the following resources:

Never use alone. Call 1-800-484-3731.

Get a Narcan rescue kit for free: Have a kit mailed in one to three business days. Order online here Pick up a kit at Lorain County Public Health at 9880 S. Murray Ridge Rd. in Elyria Find another Narcan pick up location here

Visit the Harm Reduction Clinic at The Nord Center at 3150 Clifton Avenue in Lorain to exchange syringes, pick up fentanyl testing strips and get support.

Know that recovery is possible. Anyone looking for help and call call 1-800-888-6161.

For more information, call Lorain County Public Health at 440-322-6367 or visit LorainCountyHealth.com.