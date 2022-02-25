Live video: Lorain County head start sex abuse case returns to court

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW)- A Lorain County judge on Friday will revisit the case of a head start driver and her alleged accomplice convicted in 1994 of abusing 4-and 5-year-old children who rode the bus.

Nancy Smith was accused of driving students to a home where they were assaulted by Joseph Allen, a city sanitation worker.

After a nine-day trial she was given a sentence of between 30 and 90 years. Allen was given five life sentences. Since then, however, numerous questions arose about the conduct of parents and prosecutors.

In 2009, Smith and Allen were back in court where they were acquitted of the crimes by Judge James Burge.

At that time, Burge told FOX 8 News, “After reviewing the entire case, I concluded that these offenses could not have occurred in this universe or in any reasonable parallel universe.”

An appeals court later ruled that the judge erred in granting the acquittal.

Smith returned to court in 2013 for re-sentencing where Judge Virgil Sinclair re-sentenced her to 12 years, but having already served 15 years, Smith was released.

Allen was released on bond from prison in December 2021 when the Lorain County prosecutor said, in a review of his case, no crimes were committed.

He asked for a new trial and, on Friday, is expected to appear in a Lorain County courtroom where prosecutors could announce they are dropping the case.

The inconsistencies from the original trial have attracted national attention.

In 2007, the Ohio Innocence project drafted a letter citing there was never any physical evidence, Smith had a aide on the bus with her at all times and the first child to come forward never showed evidence of abuse leaving detectives to question the claims that were made almost exclusively by her mother.

In addition, Smith and Allen had never met and never crossed paths. Her bus mileage showed that she never left her assigned route.

Other parents were believed to have become involved only after they were called by the original mother, but when children who rode Smith’s bus were questioned, they denied having had any inappropriate contact with Smith and never met anyone named Joseph.

According to the document, school attendance sheets showed the children in question were in school on the dates they said they skipped class because of the abuse that was taking place.

The case will go before Lorain County Common Pleas Judge Chris Cook on Friday.