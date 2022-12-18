SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — A Saturday morning fire injured four people and killed two pets, the Sheffield Village Fire Department reported.

Firefighters were called to a residence at the 5200 block of Kevin Street around 9:30 a.m. following reports a fire had broken out. Upon arrival, firefighters worked to calm the heavy smoke and flames. Two people were rescued from the residence and taken to University Hospitals Elyria, both were described as in critical condition.

Another resident was found outside the home and was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the fire department said.

It took about 20 minutes for firefighters to get the flames under control. However, a firefighter was injured in the process, and two dogs were unable to be saved in the fire.

Investigators from the Ohio State Fire Marshall’s Office and Lorain County are still working to determine the cause of the blaze and how costly the damage was to the home.