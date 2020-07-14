Lorain County Fair to go on while some groups drop out because of coronavirus

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW)– Since 1846, Lorain County has had an annual fair and officials said the tradition will continue, despite the COVID-19 crisis.

“That’s our mission,” Charisse Nikel said. “Our mission is to put on a fair.”

While several other county officials across the state canceled their fairs, Lorain County Fair officials said they plan to open their doors on Aug. 23.

“We felt it was our responsibility in the community,” Nikel said. “The health department very much encouraged us. People have not had a lot to do this year and we want to give them something to look forward to. The health department is working with us to make it a safe fair.”

So far, a handful of vendors and University Hospitals, a sponsor, decided not to take part in this year’s fair. According to fair officials, University Hospitals said they were not taking part this year because of “difficulties with scheduling and staffing” caused by the pandemic.

Fair officials said they still have about 300 vendors attending the fair.

Many vendors that are still going said they understand the concerns some have about coronavirus.

“We are going to be very cautious and we will make sure we have all the supplies,” said Steve Neff, of Wellington Music. “I think society as a whole is pretty concerned. The numbers are climbing everyday with the COVID and I think as long as everybody follows the rules than it should be OK. “