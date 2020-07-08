Lorain County fair loses major sponsor for allowing sale of Confederate memorabilia

Editor’s Note: The video above is about Wooster City Schools taking issue with the sale of Confederate memorabilia at the Wayne County Fair.

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain County Fair will be held in August, marking its 175th year.

Meijer was expected to be a major sponsor of the fair but has since withdrawn.

Meijer tells FOX 8 it is because the fair board allows the sale of Confederate memorabilia.

“The confederate flag is inconsistent with our company values,” Frank Guglielmi with Meijer told FOX 8.

He continued.

“Our goal is to support events and organizations that build unity in the communities we serve.”

The Confederate flag has recently been pulled from other Ohio county fairs due to sponsorship removals.

The Lorain County Fair’s mission statement says, “To enhance Lorain County through an annual celebration promoting agriculture, education, entertainment, and encouraging positive youth development and leadership skills.”

The fair is scheduled to begin August 23 and run through August 30.

Many county fairs canceled their events due to the ongoing spread of coronavirus.