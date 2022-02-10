Lorain County deputy dies on his last day of work

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a long-time deputy.

Deputy Joel Rapose, 52, was at work Wednesday at the Lorain County Justice Center in Elyria when he had a medical emergency.

Deputy Joel Rapose, Lorain County Sheriff’s Office

Rapose died at the hospital, the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office says, after deputies made several lifesaving attempts with the help of medical personnel.

Rapose had planned to resign from the sheriff’s office, and Wednesday was his last day of work.

Deputy Rapose was from Amherst. He served on the Grafton police force from 1991 to 1998. He started working with the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office in 1996.

Rapose leaves behind a 16-year-old son, a fiancé and his father.

Funeral arrangements are being made.

Several surrounding law enforcement agencies posted condolences on their Facebook pages.