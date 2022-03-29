LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – Lorain County Community College has decided to go remote after the college received its third bomb threat since last week.

According to LCCC, they received the third threat Tuesday morning, prompting a campus-wide evacuation immediately. College officials later announced that the threat, like the previous two, was unsubstantial.

Amid the ongoing investigation, classes and services will be remote for the rest of the week.

The first threat prompted the college to evacuate and cancel classes on March 24, while the second happened the following day.