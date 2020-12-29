Lorain considers traffic cameras at busy intersections

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW)– Accidents at dangerous intersections across Lorain could be curbed with the installation of traffic enforcement cameras. A city council committee met Monday to discuss the issue.

Council member Mary Springowski said it was brought forward as a safety measure because of COVID-19 precautions.

“Police weren’t stopping people as much because of the fear of spreading COVID, and people started taking advantage of it and speeding just got out of hand,” Springowski said.

A request for comment was not returned by Lorain police. Springowski said the cameras would be visible to the public and placed in high-traffic areas like West 21st Street at Broadway, and Jaeger Road at Leavitt Road.

“We have the high-rise bridge in Lorain. We’ve had two fatal crashes on there where you’ve had kids going 80 miles an hour over that bridge and then they lose control coming off it,” she said.

Springowski said a third party would help maintain and operate the cameras. City council would need to vote on the issue to move forward.

At this point in the discussion process, it’s not clear how many cameras would be purchased, the projected cost or estimated time when cameras could be installed.

“If you’re asking me personally as soon as possible I cannot tell you. Now I drive a Mustang, I can’t tell you how many times I’ve almost to run off the road by these kids or people that are being careless.”

Some Ohio cities faced legal challenges trying to use and collect revenue from traffic enforcement cameras. A request for comment was not returned by the city’s law director.

Springowski said she would personally like to see any funds generated from the cameras to be invested into the police department.

“We are doing this not to replace police, not in lieu of police, but to supplement the police and their ability to do their job properly.”

Click here to get caught up on the latest headlines