Lorain considers regulations on commercial fireworks this 4th of July

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – For the first time, commercial fireworks will be legal to set off at homes across Ohio starting the Fourth of July.

House Bill 172 allows Ohio residents to legally buy and now fire off the fireworks, but it also gives communities the opportunity to set local limitations.

“They have also given city councils the ability to limit the holidays. When they can be used, the times when they can be used or councils can decide that they don’t want fireworks at all,” said Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley.

During a committee meeting this week, Lorain council members began discussions over what those regulations might look like there.

Among those who continue to believe in the outright ban of fireworks is councilwoman Victoria Kempton.

“Last year we had two police officers that fireworks were thrown at their cars. We have to increase our police presence and that increases our budget, so now instead of it being three days or four days for the Fourth of July, now it’s ten holidays,” said Kempton.

She is also concerned about people discharging fireworks at all hours of the night, disturbing residents who are trying to sleep and alarming pets.

Among those who see things differently is councilman Tony Dimacchia, who chairs the public safety committee.

“I mean, fireworks are a great thing for communities to bring folks together to view shows that are absolutely beautiful kids enjoy them,” said Dimacchia.

But for some of the same reasons Kempton opposes fireworks, Dimacchia believes there is a place for regulation.

“I support firwworks as long as they are done at the appropriate times and they are not disrupting our communities. We cannot allow folks to disrupt a neighborhood at 2 in the morning, at 3 in the morning on a Monday when folks have to go to work or kids are trying to sleep,” said Dimacchia.

Regardless of where they stand, there seems to be consensus that the fines for those violating any new local ordinance should be steep enough to send a clear message.

“We are talking about a $1,000 fine for the first time that you break the rules,” said Kempton who also believes there should be escalating fines for repeat offenders to the point of even considering jail time after multiple violations.

“What you will find out is you have the repeat offenders and the excessive cost to our police department constantly going to those same residents. This ordinance has to have some teeth to it in order to deter those same folks from violating the ordinance and disrupting their neighborhoods,” said Dimacchia.

Bradley says the timeline of having the new ordinance in place by June 1 gives the city time to consult with its law director and local judges to not only get their input, but to make certain there is an understanding from judges that the penalties for violations mean nothing if they are not enforced.

“We feel it’s going to be a burden on our police department to police this so we are going to ask the judges that if we do pass a stricter fireworks type of law that they include in our fine, a little extra money to pay for our police overtime to have to police this,” said Bradley.

The mayor also says a questionnaire will be used to poll residents of Lorain to get their input on what kind of regulations they believe are needed to help steer what city council ultimately decides.