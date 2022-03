ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — Lorain County Community College has yet another bomb threat on Tuesday morning – the third since last week – prompting a campus-wide evacuation immediately.

Parents on campus are asked pick up at CLC on the sidewalk. All other parents are asked to pickup their students at the back of Lorain County Veteran’s Service office at 1230 Abbe Road.

Law enforcement is on campus and conducting an investigation.