SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) – The man who gunned down his ex-girlfriend in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant was sentenced to life in prison.

On Tuesday, a judge in Lorain County sentenced James Kimbrough III to life behind bars. He’ll be eligible for parole after 31 years.

In January of 2022, Kimbrough shot and killed 24-year-old Melinna Lopez as she sat in a parking lot of the McDonald’s where she worked on Detroit Road in Sheffield Village.

Kimbrough was identified as a person of interest in the murder but disappeared until his arrest three months later. Lopez’s mother spoke about the horror of burying a child, something she says no parent should endure.

“James not only killed my daughter but also caused so much damage to her body that we could not hold her hand to say goodbye at her funeral. As we mourned her loss, we also lived in fear,” said Jessica Mojica, Lopez’s mother. “As I put my daughter to rest, James cowardly hid as a fugitive from justice for 101 days. For 101 days he was free. We feared for our lives not knowing if he would strike again.”

Kimbrough spent three months on the run before he was caught. He pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and eight other felony charges

Tuesday would have been Lopez’s 27th birthday.