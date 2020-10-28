Lorain City Schools announce two new COVID-19 cases within district

LORAIN, Oho (WJW) — As part of their policy of being transparent, Lorain City Schools reported two new cases of COVID-19 within its district.

According to the school, a student, who is an athlete, and a teacher have been sickened with the virus. The district has a total of 8 current cases right now.

Over the past two weeks, coronavirus cases have continued to rise throughout Ohio, leading many school districts to reassess their learning plans, in-school or otherwise.

The district is currently assessing its plans before bringing students back for in-person learning.

