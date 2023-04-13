FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WJW) – Travelers are stranded at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida after severe flash flooding on Wednesday.

The airport canceled flights and all airplane activity until at least 12 p.m. Thursday due to rain and flooding, according to Storyful.

On Wednesday evening, the airport requested that no one try to leave or enter the airport until the weather improves, according to Storyful.

Footage from Ben Aird via Storyful shows flooding on the runways and vehicles submerged in water.

“Never seen anything like this before!” he captioned the footage. “Looks like a lake out there.”

Aird tweeted that three of his flights were canceled, and he was stuck in the airport for over 10 hours.

The National Weather Service initially issued a flash flood emergency, but that was replaced by a flood warning due to run until Thursday morning, according to Storyful.