CLEVELAND (WJW) — Northeast Ohioans looking to fly out of town in the upcoming months are looking at a significant rise in airfare.

“There are more travelers who are looking to get out there this spring and summer and that puts a lot of upwards price pressure on airfare,” said Hayley Berg, Head of Price Intelligence at Hopper.

The travel data tracking firm says the other factor driving up costs is fuel.

“Jet fuel prices today are up more than 40% from where they were at the beginning of this year and if we take a step back, jet fuel prices in 2022 were already much higher than they have been, you know, in previous summers.”

Berg says that’s translating to a 7% increase nationally with costs averaging at about $330.

“In Cleveland for summer 2022 travel, we’re seeing average round trip domestic airfare of about $246 dollars and that’s up 6% versus 2019.”

She says they consider 2019 the last normal year for travel but also compared the costs to last year’s prices.

“This year, prices are about 26% higher than they were this time last year.”

And she doesn’t anticipate prices to go down anytime soon.

“We do expect those prices to continue to rise into June probably by about 10% more.”

However, international flights are actually more affordable than this time in 2019. Berg says they’re averaging about $980, down 20% from three years ago.

“We’re seeing less demand for international travel than we are for domestic travel. Travelers are much more comfortable going to a domestic U.S. city or areas in Cancun and Central America,” Berg said.

As Hopper tracks price trends going into summer, Berg does recommend booking by the first week of May for the most deals.

“There are still going to be great deals available. My biggest advice is use a price monitoring tool so that you’re getting updates on the trip that you’re planning and what prices look like on a daily or weekly basis.”