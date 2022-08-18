CLEVELAND (WJW) – Are you looking for a job? The Cleveland Clinic is hosting a career expo later this month, hoping to fill openings at several of its campuses.

The clinic is looking to hire nursing assistants, area cleaners, floor technicians, patient service specialists and call center operators.

Positions are open at the main campus, South Pointe Hospital, Marymount Hospital and Regional Family Health Centers.

The career expo gives attendees the chance to meet with recruiters and take part in interviews.

There will also be face painting, balloon artists and wellness activities, so attendees are welcome to bring their families.

The expo runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on August 27 at Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital, 20000 Harvard Road in Warrensville Heights.

Attendees must sign up online by 5 p.m. on August 24.

Learn more about registration by calling or texting 216-904-5805.