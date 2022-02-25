Looking forward to fishing, hunting in Ohio this spring? Here is how to apply for access

(WJW) — If you’re thinking of fishing or hunting this spring, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) wants to remind you to apply for controlled access at specific public areas in the state.

Those interested can apply online from Tuesday, March 1 through Thursday, March 31.

ODNR says successful applicants for each opportunity are selected through a random computer-based lottery system.

Here is how to apply: Go to the Ohio Wildlife Licensing System website, or submit information through the HuntFish OH mobile app.

There will be a $3 fee for each opportunity; ODNR says that’s nonrefundable.

Those who are applying must have all required licenses and permits before submitting information.

Learn more on fishing lotteries and events, here; more on controlled hunting and trapping events, here.



