Looking for work? Cleveland Virtual Career Fair is just around the corner

CLEVELAND (WJW) – JobFairX is hosting the Cleveland Virtual Career Fair on Oct. 21, helping people who were displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic find a new career path.

The career fair will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It’s free and welcomes potential candidates to speak with more than 25 employers, educational institutions, and franchisors, including Merck, Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, Best Buy and more.

You could be virtually interviewed right on the spot.

Applicants are urged to submit their resume after registering so employers can see it.

The companies could start screening resumes before the career fair and invite applicants to visit their chat sessions or set up interviews before, during or after the event.

Anyone who is interested can register here.

For more information about the event, call Scott Lobenberg at 702-269-0808 or email scott@hirex.us.