(WJW) – If you’re like many Americans, you’re bound to overeat on Thanksgiving — so why not overstuff in comfort and style?

That’s the message Stove Top Stuffing is sending as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary with the relaunch of its “Stuffing Pants.”

The Kraft Heinz Company brand says in a press release the pants are designed to bring “comfort to every facet of Thanksgiving this year.” They also note: “Everyone knows when it comes to Thanksgiving, the stretchier, the better.”

The company says Stove Top Stuffing Pants will be available on Amazon.com beginning November 16 at 6 a.m.

A pair will cost you $24.90 (but can put a price on comfort?) They come in a variety of sizes and feature more than two legs and an extra wide waistband.

Stuffing pants also feature:

360-degree ‘stuffin’-stretch’ technology

An extra-large cargo pocket in case you can’t resist sneaking some stuffing for later

Soft, Stove Top red fabric so you can enjoy Thanksgiving in comfort and style

“After listening to our fans and hearing the demand to bring comfort to the Thanksgiving dinner table, we are thrilled to bring back our Stuffing Pants this year with a new modern twist,” said Martina Davis, Associate Director, Marketing at Kraft Heinz. “We understand that one of the most important parts of holiday dinners is comfort and convenience, so we are excited to launch our Stuffing Pants to make Thanksgiving fun and allow you to enjoy life’s special moments with friends and family.”

For more information on Stove Top Stuffing Pants, follow @StoveTop on Twitter and Instagram.