Looking for baseball gear this season? Expect some shortages

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – Mentor Baseball President Jeff Elly is already signing kids up for the summer youth leagues and he says he is seeing a large increase in the number of kids who are interested to play.

Elly has already placed a large order for baseballs and uniforms in advance of the season, but he is cautioning parents who want to buy equipment for their children to expect shortages.

“The news seems to get worse and worse every time I talk to the sporting goods. Before it was we’re not going to have helmets, now its we’re not going to have gloves. We are going to run out of helmets, we are going to run out of baseballs,” said Elly.

The league no longer provides helmets for players as a health precaution, but Elly says it is his understanding that a flood at a factory in China where many of the baseball helmets are made has already created concerns about helmets being in short supply.

At SPC Sporting Goods in Mentor, which has one of the areas largest numbers of baseball bats, the bats are believed to be in good shape, since most of them are made in the United States.

But store manager Nick Journey says he is already hearing from customers who are having a hard time finding cleats.

“Its very hard to get cleats. We get people every day coming from another sporting goods store and telling us the other stores are out of cleats,” said Journey.

But its not just helmets and cleats. Gloves may soon be in short supply as well.

“We used to call the factory and get as many as you want. Now you just have to see what’s available and hope you can get some in time for the season,” said Journey.

The shortage, blamed also on problems in the supply chain, is expected to impact every community across Ohio and across the United States.

“There are shortages and a lot of the shortages will not be refilled until May or June when it’s already baseball season,” said Journey.

So Elly is recommending to his parents that they start looking for what they need early.

“This year is going to be a little different than last year. You can’t go out a week or two before the season starts and get your helmet. Maybe start now or sometime in the near future before the end of the month and get your helmets and your cleats and the things you are going to need.” said Journey