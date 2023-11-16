*The above video is a recent I-TEAM story about whether the City of Cleveland snow plows will be ready for this winter*

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — As winter weather draws closer, the City of Akron plans to hire 25 seasonal snowplow drivers.

The jobs pay $19.95 per hour and are for 40-hour work weeks during the 2023-2024 snow and ice removal season, according to Akron officials. They said to apply for the jobs you can click on their online application page.

City officials said candidates who meet the minimum qualifications will be contacted via email to schedule an interview and that if you have any questions you call their job recruiting line at 330-375-2723.

Here’s a list of what to know about the jobs, according to Akron officials.

$19.75/hr compensation

Guaranteed 40 hours per week with opportunities for overtime

Morning (Monday-Friday 4 am-12 pm) and afternoon (Monday-Friday 12 pm-8 pm) shifts are available as needed.

Using city-owned vehicles during working hours, avoiding wear and tear on personal vehicles.

Eligible employees will be offered a spot next season.

“They (snowplow drivers) play a critical role in ensuring that residents can get to their destinations safely and efficiently during inclement weather,” officials said.