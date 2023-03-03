*For coverage of Cordelia, another recently-opened restaurant in Cleveland, watch above.

Tulum Mexican Restaurant

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Categories: Mexican

– Address: 8910 Hadden Rd Twinsburg, OH 44087

Crab King Pholicious Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: Vietnamese

– Address: 8900 Mentor Ave Mentor, OH 44060

Heck’s Cafe

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Categories: Burgers

– Address: 3355 Richmond Rd Beachwood, OH 44122

Au Jus

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Categories: Italian

– Address: 5875 Broadview Rd Parma, OH 44134

Jolly’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (16 reviews)

– Categories: Pizza

– Address: 6120 Royalton Rd North Royalton, OH 44133

Corner 11 Poke & Ramen

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Categories: Ramen

– Address: 17100 Royalton Rd Unit 9B Strongsville, OH 44136

Gray House Pizza

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (7 reviews)

– Categories: Pizza

– Address: 14201 Madison Ave Lakewood, OH 44107

El Torito Tacos – Middleburg Heights

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3 reviews)

– Categories: Cocktail Bars

– Address: 7523 Pearl Rd Middleburg Heights, OH 44130

Boom’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (17 reviews)

– Categories: Pizza

– Address: 14730 Detroit Ave Lakewood, OH 44107

