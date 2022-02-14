Looking for a loving companion? City Dogs Cleveland reduces adoption fees

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Are you looking for love this Valentine’s Day? Consider adopting one of the loving pups at your local shelter.

City Dogs Cleveland announced that adoption fees are reduced to $21 through Feb. 20.

Officials say the kennel is full, which isn’t normal for this time of year. They hope that anyone looking to bring home a loving companion will work with their adoption counselors to help find the perfect match.

Courtesy of City Dogs Cleveland

Courtesy of City Dogs Cleveland

Courtesy of City Dogs Cleveland

Their usual adoption procedures are in place. People looking to make an adoption are asked to bring along their whole household so everyone can meet the animals.

You can set up a meet and greet here.

You can check out all of the available pups here.