*Attached video: The holiday song that has already been played thousands of times.

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The holiday season is just around the corner, and you know what that means: More shopping and more spending. So, companies are looking to hire more people for the season.

Fox 8 News has compiled a list of seasonal positions available for the 2023 holiday season. Check it out:

Amazon is looking to hire 15,000 employees in Ohio as part of a 250,000-person hiring spree across the country. The new positions are going to be full-time, seasonal, and part-time, and the company is looking for people to help with packing and shipping.

Those who take seasonal positions may have opportunities to move into full-time jobs as needed, the company said in a statement.

According to the release, Amazon workers make an average of $20.50 an hour in transportation and customer fulfillment positions.

Bath & Body Works is now hiring 2023 holiday season associates at their stores and distribution centers.

Stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico are looking to hire 30,000 employees.

Those interested in a Bath & Body Works seasonal position have until Sunday, October 22 to apply.

Those who take seasonal positions may have opportunities to move into full-time jobs as needed, the company said in a statement.

Macy’s Inc. is hiring more than 38,000 full- and part-time seasonal positions- at Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury stores, as well as distribution centers, according to a press release from Macy’s Inc.

You can apply to each store by clicking these links:

Many positions start at a minimum of $15 an hour, according to the release.

Target plans to hire nearly 100,000 seasonal employees for the 2023 holiday season, according to a press release from Target.

Those who take seasonal positions may have opportunities to move into full-time jobs as needed, the company said in a statement

You can apply now at TargetSeasonalJobs.com.

Other companies hiring seasonally this year: