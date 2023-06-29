**Related Video Above: Doggy DNA test connects pups to fur families.**

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WJW) – Are you looking to adopt a furry friend from the local animal shelter? Now might be the perfect time.

The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is offering $20 adoption fees through Sunday, July 16. That includes spay/neuter, vaccines, 2023 dog license, microchip and a current rabies tag.

It’s part of the 7th Annual Adopt-a-Palooza Adoptathon.

Adoption fees are normally $95.

Animal shelter officials say they see the largest intake of dogs around the Fourth of July every year.

“With the already higher numbers of dogs in our shelter this year, we want to prepare for the dogs we know will be coming in after the holiday,” said administrator Mindy Naticchioni. “We hope to find as many loving homes as possible for our current adoptable dogs.”

The shelter is also looking for temporary foster homes in the upcoming weeks.

Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

You can check out all available pets right here.