Looking back, Mark ‘Munch’ Bishop grateful for Cleveland Clinic staff that helped save his life

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – One thing can lead to another. Mark Bishop can tell you all about that.

Bishop, known as ‘Munch’ to anyone that’s listened to Cleveland radio at all for the past 40 plus years, was having trouble with his voice last summer.

Doctors at the Cleveland Clinic found a small non-cancerous polyp on his vocal cord and were planning to remove it.

But as they were running pre-surgery checkup, a nurse practitioner heard something a little off. That one thing led to something totally unexpected.

“She’s listening, she listening and she says, ‘Don’t be alarmed, but… can I give you an EKG?’ So I got an EKG, then someone else came in and said, ‘there was something I don’t like on the EKG, can we give you an echo?” Mark said.

After the echo, the next person to come into the exam room was a cardiologist.

“He says, ‘Munch, just so you know, we’re full service here. I canceled your throat appointment for next week and you have an appointment with a cardiologist.’ He said, ‘Be quiet. Don’t say anything; it’s done,’” Mark said.

Munch’s heart was in bad shape. The veins and valves were either blocked or not functioning properly.

It was a big surprise to Munch because he says he felt great. He was active— riding bikes, walking miles with his dog and keeping a hectic on-air schedule, but doctors told him he needed surgery now.

A few days after the tests, Munch underwent six hours of surgery where clinic doctors performed a double bypass on one artery and replaced his aortic valve and left anterior artery.

He was in the hospital for more than a week and has been undergoing physical therapy.

He’s been back on the air for a while and says his bosses have been great, but he says he’s slowed down a bit and has learned to appreciate things a lot more.

“All of a sudden little things mean so much more. Walking outside feeling a breeze, taking a deep breath,” Mark said.

But the other thing this father of four appreciates is having good health again, even though he never knew he had a life-threatening condition.

Munch says his experience has deepened his faith and he hopes that his close call will lead people to take care of their health.

Mark says he’s very grateful to the doctors and staff at the Cleveland Clinic for their professionalism and skill that saved his life.

He says special thanks go to the nurse practitioner who identified the problem in the first place.