Looking at election process next steps, now that Joe Biden is president-elect

CLEVELAND (WJW) — On Saturday, national media organizations projected that Joe Biden is the winner of the presidential election, and the dean of the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law says the next step in the election process is a canvassing of the results in each state.

“Canvass is just a fancy word for saying that they re-tabulate to make sure that they didn’t make any mathematical errors. after that, they have an official certification, a piece of paper that says ‘these are the results,'” said Lee Fisher.

The longtime Democrat is a former Ohio Attorney General and Lt. Governor, and he says the Biden campaign will now focus on two major efforts.

“They’ll be working on their transition to the presidency, and at the same time, defending the lawsuits that are being filed by the Trump campaign in a half dozen states to either stop the counting, keep the counting or overturn the results.”

On Saturday, President Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani said that Republicans were deprived of the ability to watch ballots being processed in Pennsylvania, and said he plans to file a lawsuit on Monday

“It’s really simple. if you have nothing to hide with these mail-in ballots, you allow inspection,” said Giuliani.

Fisher says such lawsuits can only succeed, if the Trump campaign has evidence and proof.

“And a judge will determine two things: No. 1, is there proof, and No. 2, is the proof sufficient to change the results of the election. You have to pass that two pronged test,” he said.

Fisher won the closest race for statewide office in Ohio History in 1990, overcoming an automatic recount in the attorney general race and a lawsuit by his opponent, and he believes Donald Trump has too high a bar to clear, in his effort to overturn the results in battleground states.

“However, anything is possible in the law and in politics, so I’m not saying that it can’t happen, I think it is very highly unlikely it will happen,” said Fisher.

